Art & Wine Tour on Tap

Nibble and sip your way through several downtown venues; tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2008 Downtown Art & Wine Tour.

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization will host the event from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 22. This event is a community favorite for locals and visitors alike. Participants enjoy a self-guided tour of downtown art venues with a logo wine glass in hand for tasting great wines and sampling delicious foods at every stop.

Tour these participating galleries and art venues: Artamo Gallery, The Book Den, Channing Peake Gallery, Dianna Bottoms Fine Arts, Edward Cella Arts + Architecture, Fast Frame, Gallery 113, Gallery Ocho, Gallery Ten-Twenty-Nine, Indigo Interiors, Oliver & Espig Jewelers, Santa Barbara Frame Shop & Gallery, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Sullivan Goss – An American Gallery, and Waterhouse Gallery.

Sample delicious hors d’oeuvres from these participating restaurants and caterers: Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, Andersen’s Danish Restaurant & Bakery, Arts & Letters Café, Barcliff & Bair Café, Bella Dolce Bakery, bouchon santa barbara, Cafe Buenos Aires, China Pavilion, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Coffee Cat, Elements Restaurant & Bar, The Hungry Cat, Left at Albuquerque, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, Marmalade Café & Catering, Opal Restaurant & Bar, Paradise Café, Pascucci, Pierre Lafond Bistro, Quantum Kitchen & Cocktails, Roblar Cooking School, Seagrass Restaurant, State & A Bar and Grill, Stateside Restaurant & Lounge, and Wine Cask.

Taste remarkable wines from these participating wineries: Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards, Babcock Winery & Vineyards, Brander Vineyard, Buttonwood Farm Winery, Carina Cellars, Carr Vineyards & Winery, Casa Cassara Winery, Consilience, Kalyra Winery, Lafond Winery & Vineyards, Presidio Winery, Roblar Winery & Vineyards, Santa Barbara Winery and Summerland Winery, and beer from Hollister Brewing Co.

The final party at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens will feature more food, wine, beer, live music by MissBehavin’ and a silent auction showcasing wonderful packages. Winning bids and other event proceeds will benefit the Downtown Children’s Holiday Parade in December.

Tickets are $55 for the tour and final party or $35 for the final party only. Purchase tickets at the Arlington Theatre box office (credit card or cash plus a $1 surcharge per ticket) or at the Downtown Organization office (cash or check). A limited number of tickets are sold; advance purchase is necessary. Check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. at the courthouse Sunken Gardens, Anapamu Street entrance. For more information, click here or call 805.962.2098, ext. 23.

Mary Lynn Harms is the Downtown Organization‘s marketing director.