Artists, Learn How to Put Stamp of Approval on Your Branding Ideas at Art Without Limits Talk

For artists who have been struggling with developing or promoting their brand, graphic designer Terry Duffy will discuss Beyond Branding, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the main gathering room at Pilgrim Terrace, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Dr., Santa Barbara.

The talk, which is the February BizArts Workshop, will cover a range of topics, tips and tools for any creative professional interested in developing or expanding her/his professional brand.

Duffy will address the 4,000-year history of iconology, green design, Fibonacci made simple (the Hindu-Arabic numeral system), designing for festivals, using fonts strategically, why designing less is better, the ups and the downs of being a designer, and how branding can change the world.

Duffy is the visual design director and founder of Glyphics, a design firm specializing in branding, packaging, print collateral, book design, exhibit and museum design and curriculum development.

She graduated from Antioch University, San Francisco, with a degree in alternative health and graphic design with an emphasis in photography. Her study of graphic design has led her in several directions including exhibit design, book and magazine publishing, and all forms of branding.

A large part of Duffy’s career has been devoted to designing for music festivals. A desire for clear communication led her to become an educator, a curator of exhibits, and a collaborator working with scientists, writers, and poets to develop new ways to reach people of all ages in various mediums.

To see more of Duffy’s projects, visit glyphicsdesign.com.

Pre-registration for event required at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeP94OQ6lgyGBnwKeaW_vxxaRqnrriIqPaweBM6eOl_-k4z1A/viewform.

Suggested donation: $20. Refreshments will be provided.

In other news, the Ninth Annual Art Career Day Conference (ACDC) returns, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara

ACDC 2019 is a free event filled with presentations, roundtable discussions, speakers and performances. Emerging artists ages 13-25 will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with 40-plus local arts professionals donating their time and knowledge to the next generation of aspiring artists.

These professionals work across a variety of media including music, fashion design, sculpture, photography and digital media, galleries and museums.

Using its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, Art Without Limits can receive funding for artists and regrant it for projects, performances or exhibitions. Funders can only receive tax deductions for donating to a nonprofit organization.

Those in need of funding for an art project or performance can contact Art Without Limits at [email protected] or visit www.awolsb.org/fiscal-sponsorship for more information.

Following are some successful examples that have been developed as a result of AWoL Fiscal Sponsorship:

Tina Love, Love Flamenco — AWoL fiscally sponsored artist Tina Love hosts introductory flamenco dance workshops noon-1 p.m. Saturdays at Dance Hub Santa Barbara, 22 E. Victoria St. For more, call 805-450-7535 or visit www.dancehubsb.org.

Nancy Black/Isaac Hernandez, Mercury Press International — Better Together, presented by AWoL fiscally sponsored organization Mercury Press International, has been recognized as one of the 20 World Premieres at the 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

— Jodi McLeod for Art Without Limits.