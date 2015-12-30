Art Without Limits, Art From Scrap Present Exhibition of Emerging Artists’ Work

Advice

Art Without Limits, in collaboration with Art From Scrap, presents a gallery event highlighting the work of AWoL emerging artists: a party, exhibit and fundraiser known as The Coming Out Party, or COP for short.

The opening reception will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, from 5-8 p.m. The art will be exhibited for 6 weeks at the AFS Gallery, until March 5, 2016, and original artwork will be for sale at the event.

COP is an integral part of the AWoL Mentorship Program, giving the opportunity for emerging artists to present their artwork to art lovers, artists and donors to become familiar with the successful AWoL Mentorship Program.

This year, COP is an exciting opportunity for AWoL to collaborate with Art From Scrap and The Morris B. Squire Foundation, whose outreach coordinator, Jana Brody, has assisted in planning the gallery event.

Visual and performance artists, poets and writers will be showcased. Artists who have created educational outreach programs and productions will talk about their projects during a presentation at the Jan. 23 opening.

The Art From Scrap Gallery, Creative Reuse Store and Art Workshop are located at 302 E. Cota Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Art From Scrap provides the Santa Barbara community with a source of affordable and sustainable art supplies, waste reduction environmental education, workshops for children and adults and creative discovery.

Its Gallery features a rotating calendar of exhibits, bringing together art lovers, collectors and local artists to explore environmental issues. Art From Scrap Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Coming Out Party Exhibiting Artists

Dancer Cecily Stewart (State Street Ballet, ArtBark International,) approached AWoL Director Julie McLeod to mentor her in developing an educational outreach program she envisioned, called Library Dances.

The project addresses students' kinetic understanding, literary comprehension and self-esteem by teaching them dance, which is inspired by literature they are studying in school. Library Dances is in its third successful season.

Fiber artist Satpreet Kahlon moved to Seattle after completing her AWoL mentorship with Brecia Kralovic-Logan. She is currently a teaching artist at the Seattle Museum of Art, was chosen as an ArtBridge Fellow at the Pratt Fine Arts Center and has been commissioned to do a site-specific sculpture in downtown Seattle.

Illustrator Isaac Welsh, a graduate of the VADA program at Santa Barbara High School, is currently being mentored by artist Lisa Kaftori. Welsh is currently working on illustrations for a children's book.

Mixed media artist Sol Hill recently completed a residency at the prestigious Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, Va. After earning an MFA from Brooks Institute in photography, Hill was mentored by curator at Sullivan Goss, Nathan Vonk, in the art of marketing.

His art has since been exhibited in Photo Art, the Leica Gallery and art shows as close as Los Angeles and as far as Washington, D.C. and Chile. His art is on the cover of the Art Without Limits Brochure as well as other AWoL publications.

Photographer Elite Henenson was the first official AWoL emerging artist. Since being mentored by photographer Macduff Everton, Henenson graduated with honors from the Arizona State University with a BFA in photography and has traveled to Cuba, Mexico and her native Israel on photographic expeditions.

Photographer Leanna Thompson attended the Art Career Day Conference at SBCC in April 2015, where she was introduced to Everton. The mentorship was in place before the day had ended.

Her focus is in landscape, macro, portraiture and travel photography. On their first mentorship meeting, Macduff invited Thompson to accompany him to photograph the release of pelicans, who were cleaned of oil from the Refugio Oil Spill.

Photographer Ash Robinson, a graduate of Brooks Institute of Photography who is interested in CGI, currently studies under Everton, whom she met at an AWoL event.

Dan La Bellarte recently completed his AWoL mentorship with poet F. Albert Salinas. La Bellarte is currently in the graduate writing program at Vermont College and is doing a mini-mentorship with actor Ann Dusenberry on presentation.

He gives back to AWoL by being the audio visual coordinator at the Art Career Day Conference and assisting with writing projects.

Social dancer Derrick Curtis is the founder of a production company, which has been producing BASSH! (ballroom, Argentine tango, swing, salsa and hip-hop), in Santa Barbara since 2013.

Curtis and AWoL Director McLeod, his mentor in dance production, have produced BASSH! for Santa Barbara Dance Alliance for 10 years. He has been teaching social dance locally for 30 years and is fiscally sponsored by AWoL.

Visual artist Si Jie Loo is being mentored by artist Mary Heebner. Since arriving in Santa Barbara a little over a year ago, Loo's art has been exhibited at the Bella Rosa Galleries, the AYNI Gallery and JETH Art Gallery in Kuala Lumpu, Malaysia.

She was granted an artist residency at the Morris Squire Foundation. Heebner's daughter was Loo's professor at Dartmouth College.

Writer Shauna Murphy completed and published her first novel for young adults, RISE, after being mentored by writer Marcia Meier and publisher John Ogilvie. She is currently pursuing a degree in creative writing.

In the Art Without Limits' Mentorship Program, emerging artists and mentors create their own unique schedule, working one-on-one, for up to a year.

Mentors volunteer their time, and there is no charge to emerging artists; however, they are encouraged to give back to their mentor and AWoL, as well as to pass on the gift of mentorship to the next generation of artists.

Time and again the artists in the AWoL life-changing mentorship program, both emerging and established, inspire one another, flourish in their creative endeavors, gain success in their field and beam with the confidence of those who live their dreams.

Please join AWoL to share food and drink and celebrate these talented artists at the Art From Scrap Gallery.

Art From Scrap is a program of Explore Ecology, Santa Barbara County's largest environmental education and arts nonprofit.

A registered 501(c) (3) that provides free environmental education to school children grades K-6, Explore Ecology's programs include the Watershed Resource Center, the School Gardens Program and Art From Scrap.

Explore Ecology empowers people to protect and preserve the environment and inspires them to make smart choices that shape a better future.

— Art Without Limits cre­ates inten­sive one-on-one men­tor­ships for aspir­ing Santa Bar­bara County artists by pair­ing them with pro­fes­sional artists and busi­ness experts to help them suc­ceed in their cho­sen art form.