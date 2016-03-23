Art Without Limits Organizes Sixth Art Career Day Conference for Young Creatives

Art Career Day Conference, an event hosted by Art Without Limits, empowers aspiring artists to create viable careers with the guidance, knowledge and inspiration gifted from professional artists and business experts. This year’s event, which will take place from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. will be the sixth ACDC.

It is a full-day conference that is free for 13 to 25 year old artists at the Fe Bland Forum at Santa Barbara City College. Attendees engage with speakers, participate in round-table discussions and attend performances by local talent. A complimentary lunch will be served.

Aspiring artists of all ages are welcome. If over 25 years of age, the suggested donation to attend the conference is $25.

Rod Lathim will return as the spectacular emcee this year. Additional speakers will give presentations about their unique paths to becoming professional artists and their particular insights on success. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions as they interact with local artists.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in any three round-table sessions, including music, dance, visual arts acting, directing, poetry, prose, journalism, screenwriting, galleries, fashion photography, travel photography, architecture, sculpture, assemblage, ceramics, mosaics, graphic design, makeup, costume and fashion design, and animation.

ACDC was initiated in 2009 to strengthen the skills needed to launch a career in the arts. Attendees of the conference are presented with the possibilities, realities, practicalities, research and promotional connections needed to pursue an art career.

Santa Barbara is fortunate to have vibrant and productive professionals within its arts community who can be called upon to bolster the next creative generation.

Over the past five years, hundreds of aspiring artists have attended ACDC. Attendees vary from those with no formal training to those well on their way to establishing themselves as professional artists.

When asked about their favorite parts of the conference, past participants have commented, “ACDC showed me that life is dynamic, and that you actually have a choice about what you want to do,” and “I really enjoyed hearing about how people found their way to success first hand.” Many participants return the following year.

To present ACDC, Art Without Limits collaborates with the Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Dug Uyesaka, Santa Barbara County Education Department, Rod Lathim, SBCC Theatre Department, Santa Barbara High School Visual Arts & Design Academy, Santa Barbara Teen Star and many others.

To pre-register for ACDC, visit acdc-sb.org/register. Schedules will be available on the website.

— Art Without Limits is a nonprofit organization that creates intensive, long-term, one-on-one mentorships for aspiring Santa Barbara County artists by pairing them with professional artists to help them succeed in their chosen art form.