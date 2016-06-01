Art Without Limits to Host Tom Caesar for Bizarts Talk

In its next Bizarts presentation, Art Without Limits will host insurance pro Tom Caesar for a talk titled “Why do I Need Insurance? I Am an artist!” from 5-7 p.m. June 14, 2016, at the Art From Scrap gallery.

Caesar, senior vice president at Hub International, will explain the importance of being insured as an artist, so that you do not find yourself “up a creek without a paddle.”

He will cover topics such as the ABC’s of how to buy good; reasonable insurance; how your insurance works with office or studio leases; how to value and insure original artwork; and requirements for exhibits, shows and trade fairs.

Caesar has been in the insurance business in Santa Barbara since college, rising from a sales associate and eventually acquiring the agency.

He built the agency from a single office with 12 employees and 2 sales representatives to one of more than 120 employees and 26 sales associates.

The agency recently merged with Hub International, now ranking them as the 10th-largest commercial insurance broker in the world, which has allowed the agency to represent many more insurance companies and specialty programs providing agency customers with lower premiums and better service.

Caesar’s two sons, Darren and Gary, work with him in the insurance business. Caesar is an avid supporter of the arts and nonprofits in the Santa Barbara community.

The cost to attend is $20. A sliding scale is available to those in need.

To participate in Caesar’s talk, please register online at www.awolsb.org. For more information, call 805.565.1332.

— Art Without Limits is a nonprofit organization that creates intensive, long-term, one-on-one mentorships for aspiring Santa Barbara County artists by pairing them with professional artists to help them succeed in their chosen art form.