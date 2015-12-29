Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:50 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Art Without Limits to Present Tax-Filing Workshop for Artists by Howard Hudson

By Art Without Limits | December 29, 2015 | 1:20 p.m.

Howard Hudson

Art Without Limits will host a workshop Jan. 12, 2016, led by Howard Hudson that will teach artists useful information about filing tax returns. The speaker will also address other pertinent business information, useful for artists to know. 

How should I file federal and state taxes as an artist? What can I deduct? What about sales tax? What kind of books and records should I keep? What if I am audited? How do I obtain a business license, and why do I need one?

Bring your questions. Hudson has the answers.

Since 1975, Hudson has operated his accounting firm, Howard Hudson & Co., in Santa Barbara, as well as consulting with and advising nonprofit organizations in financial matters.

He has served in a leadership capacity with local nonprofit organizations including Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, Santa Barbara Beautiful, PARC Foundation, Quire of Voyces, Santa Barbara Zoo, First United Methodist Church and Santa Barbara Host Lions Club.

A trumpet player since the 4th grade, Hudson plays the bugle at military funerals and other civic, military and veterans' ceremonies. He currently serves as the California state director for Bugles Across America.

He Hudson played Taps at the Arlington National Cemetery as part of the 150th Anniversary of the Origin of Taps in Washington D.C.  

His workshop will be held in the board room of Union Bank's office building, located at 1021 Anacapa Street.

Please register online at www.awolsb.org. For more information, call 805.565.1332.

Workshops are free, but donations are encouraged.

— Art Without Limits cre­ates inten­sive one-on-one men­tor­ships for aspir­ing Santa Bar­bara County artists by pair­ing them with pro­fes­sional artists and busi­ness experts to help them suc­ceed in their cho­sen art form.

 
