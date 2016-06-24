Arthur A. Kruse, 1933-2016

Posted on June 24, 2016 | 3:31 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Arthur A. Kruse passed away surrounded by his family June 21, 2016, at the age of 83.

Art was the son of Peter and Helen Kruse and was born Feb. 4, 1933.

He attended school in Brookings South Dakota and eventually got accepted to South Dakota State University, where he received his bachelors and master’s degrees in electrical engineering.

After graduation, Art got commissioned in the Air Force and served 3.5 years, including one tour overseas.

During deployment in the Azores, an island region off of Portugal, where he met his wife, Maria. They were married shortly after, in 1960.

After his service in the Air Force, Art and Maria had a brief stint in Syracuse, N.Y., and West Allis, Wisc., where he worked for General Electric.

In the mid 1960s, the couple moved to Santa Maria, Calif., where they continued to raise and expand their family.

Art and Maria had four children: Brian (Tami) Kruse, Dean Kruse, Cynthia (Bill) Roberts and Vicki (Dan) Smith.

His 45-year career at Vandenberg Air Force Base career also started at this time in 1966. He served the Air Force once again as a civil servant supporting Vandenberg’s telemetry antennas, which supported hundreds of successful ballistic and space missions for the Department of Defense.

Art always enjoyed traveling with his family as long as it was on the road. He would always ensure his trips included sporting events on the way.

His quiet demeanor and love of conversation will always be cherished by his four children and grandchildren.

Art is survived by his wife, Maria; his four children; and six grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob and Priscilla Smith, Madelynn and Zachary Roberts and Brandon Rios.

Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2016, followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2016, at St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.

