Posted on November 25, 2014 | 1:24 p.m.

Arthur Korngiebel III of Santa Barbara, 1949-2014

Source: Martha Lannan

Arthur Korngiebel III cherished his time spent with family and friends.

Arthur Korngiebel III, born to May Plambeck Korngiebel and Arthur Korngiebel Jr. on Sept. 9, 1949, passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2014, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara.

Art grew up riding horses, exploring Santa Barbara's backcountry and acquiring an appreciation of good food with good friends.

After graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1967, he spent time on the freestyle ski circuit and won the 1970 Skibob National Championship. While living in Salt Lake City, Art fell in love with food, cooking and, during a visit home, his future wife, Carol Taylor.

After moving back to Santa Barbara, he worked in the food industry as a produce wholesaler, connecting Central Coast farmers to the area’s best chefs for the last 30 years, way before this was cool.     

A passionate cook and loyal friend, Art and his stories will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Carol Taylor; daughter, Alexa Senter; and stepdaughter, Torrey Kightlinger.

A celebration of his life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 in the main area of Oak Park, 300 W. Alamar Ave. 

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Serenity House, c/o Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 512 E. Gutierrez St., Suite A, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, or click here.

 

Reader Comments

