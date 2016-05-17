Artificial Turf Stolen From Santa Maria Elementary School Campus

Thieves cut out section of fake grass, attempt to remove playground turf at Jimenez Elementary School over the weekend

In a sign of California's water-starved times, someone stole approximately 250 square feet of artificial grass from the Santa Maria Valley’s newest elementary school campus

The fake grass disappeared from Jiménez Elementary School, 1970 Biscayne St., over the weekend.

“The theft comes after a few previous attempts to remove the drought-friendly turf from the large circular area in the middle of the campus where students gather to read, work on projects and eat lunch,” said Maggie White, spokeswoman for Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

The vandals also tried to remove artificial grass from the kindergarten playground, she added. That area remains cordoned off until repairs can be made.

With an estimated price tag between $10,000 and $15,000, and fears replacement turf would be stolen again, the school district does not plan to replace the artificial grass, White added.

Instead, tables and benches will be placed in that area of the campus that opened in August to its first students.

“Santa Maria-Bonita strives to have beautiful campuses and it's really heartbreaking when someone comes on our campus and defaces our property,” Jiménez Principal Richard Ruiz said.

“We teach students to have pride in their school, and they keep it beautiful. It's sad when the other side wins.”

The artificial grass was installed on the campus in response to the state's ongoing water shortage, district officials said.

"It's just one of those awful feelings you get in the pit of your stomach and there's nothing you can do," Ruiz said. "It's like coming home and all your carpet is gone. It's very sad."

The district plans to install cameras on the Jiménez campus to protect from future vandalism and theft.

Ruiz said more than one suspect likely was involved due to the heavy weight of the artificial turf, which had to be carried a distance from its location to the rear parking lot. A sand trail left behind showed the route, he added.

“My thing is, why are you going to hurt children? Our facility is for children to make them feel safe ...” Ruiz added.

Anyone with any information about the theft is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

