Artist/Activist Draws on Radical Imagination

The winter quarter art exhibit at the UCSB MultiCultural Center introduces the imagination and its infinity with artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez. Titled “The Radical Imagination,“ the free exhibit runs now until March 17 in the MCC lounge.

Rodrguez is an interdisciplinary artist, cultural organizer and political activist based in Oakland. Her art and collaborative projects address migration, economic inequality, gender justice, and ecology. Her practice serves as a tool for education, agitation and social critique.

“Having come of age in the era of ‘free-trade’ policies and anti-immigrant hate, the global fights for migrant rights, racial justice and gender justice are themes that particularly inspire and shapes the content in my work," she said.

Rodrguez’s artwork follows, documents, critiques and reinterprets the larger discursive immigration narratives that are shaping the lives of people around the globe, especially in the United States. Her works become acts of public intervention and power, expressing some of the most serious challenges and aspirations facing the broader community of migrants and their descendants.

Rodrguez will present a special lecture for the UCSB community to talk with her on current social issues and how art can inform our Radical Imagination at 6 p..m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the MCC theater. The art opening reception will begin at 8 p.m. following her lecture. Small bites and refreshments will be provided.

