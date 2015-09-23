Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:20 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Artist Angela Perko Explores Earthly Delights in Solo Exhibit at Sullivan Goss

Angela Perko’s exhibit focuses on the natural and cultivated beauty of the garden.
Angela Perko’s exhibit focuses on the natural and cultivated beauty of the garden. (Angela Perko / Sullivan Goss photo)
By Nathan Vonk for Sullivan Goss | September 23, 2015 | 2:39 p.m.

For her sixth solo exhibition with Sullivan Goss, area artist Angela Perko draws inspiration from the garden, exploring the places where nature and art meet.

She has produced four monumental garden pictures and a suite of floral and fruit still life.

The artist cites the composition, the theatricality and the art of successful garden design as her inspiration.  

Gardeners use nature to make art about nature, and Perko uses art to capture nature that is delightfully artistic.  

In one series, she playfully reinterprets earlier still-life painters; in another, flowers are painted unnaturally large.  

Everywhere, there are echoes of earlier artists: Rousseau, Picasso, Kahlo. One senses that for her, the history of art is an open and vital story, one that she feels free to rearrange and reinterpret.  

She blends one idea together with another, interweaves the arrangement with Santa Barbara's visual culture, and binds it all together in rhythmic compositions of vivid and subtle colors, flat planes and modeled shapes with captivating results.

Angela and her husband, Jerry Jacobs, own Lost Horizon Bookstore in Santa Barbara, and both enjoy reading and book collecting.  

In the case of the artist, this habit clearly informs her art work. Her paintings actively engage with the history of artistic and literary ideas.

"The earth laughs in flowers," according to Ralph Waldo Emerson. In this newest exhibition, Perko has taken that to heart — the planting beds pulse; the cacti quiver; the flowers froth...

Come to the opening to visit, explore and collect during first Thursday, Oct. 1 from 5–8 p.m.

— Nathan Vonk represents Sullivan Goss.

 
