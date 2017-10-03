Arts Collaborative Offering Artist-in-Residency Spots

The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative (SBAC) invites Santa Barbara County-based artists to apply for its artist-in-residence program at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW).

The call for proposals is looking for community-engaged art that meets community needs, bridges societal barriers, and fosters civic engagement with local issues.

The arts have a unique ability to bridge barriers of politics, class and culture, to reorient perspective and open up dialogue about entrenched societal issues, SBAC said.

Projects will be awarded grants of $3,000-$6,000, receive a month of large workshop space at CAW, and support from the project coordinator to facilitate community collaborations. SBAC will fund two or three residency projects to take place in 2018.

Application deadline is Dec. 15. Go to www.sbcaw.org/residency to find out more and download application materials.

Artists, community leaders, and members of the public also are invited o the Community Arts Residency Kickoff and Conversation at the Community Arts Workshop, 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

The event will feature a presentation on the CAW residency and civic engagement through the arts. There also will be a panel discussion with:

Kim Yasuda, speaking about her work using art in community development in Isla Vista and elsewhere; Audrey Lopez, discussing takepart/makeart; Joe Velasco, speaking about his work with youth, including as the past director of City at Peace; and Ming Holden, talking about her work on the Odyssey Project and with refugees in Kenya.

— Community Arts Workshop.