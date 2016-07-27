Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:26 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Artist John Iwerks Begins Brushwork on Wildling Museum Mural

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum | July 27, 2016 | 10:15 a.m.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is proud to announce an exciting new permanent feature at the museum. Since July 19, artist John Iwerks has been hard at work creating a mural depicting a Valley Oak habitat, one of the most iconic natural features of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Amidst the tree will be a variety of local animals, including mule deer, owls, magpies, red-tailed hawks and much more.

The 8’-by-10’ mural will be a permanent feature of the second floor gallery and it is the first effort of a new endeavor to create a gallery that focuses on the Santa Barbara region. 

The first floor gallery will remain an art space that features a variety of nature art from a wide geographic scope.

The goal of the mural is to bring awareness to the unique natural beauty of our area, the diversity of species we see and the threats these oaks face today.

Other components will be added soon to maximize the educational value of the mural for all ages. Pending funding, the Wildling will have a looping audio showcasing the natural sounds to be heard in an oak habitat, video clips, interpretive panels and more.

The mural is the first tangible progress to have come from a strategic planning effort in summer 2015, which was aided by input from many community members.

Artist John Iwerks begins painting his mural at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature. A formal unveiling of the finished work will take place fall 2016. Click to view larger
Artist John Iwerks begins painting his mural at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature. A formal unveiling of the finished work will take place fall 2016. (Wildling Museum photo)

The Wilding is very grateful to the Hutton Parker Foundation and other individual donors for their contributions to the mural project.

Artist John Iwerks was commissioned to do the mural based on his extensive experience in other mural projects throughout the area, including Carrizo National Monument, Channel Islands National Park, California State Northridge, Sedgwick Reserve, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and more. 

An amateur naturalist, Iwerks is also a member of the respected Oak Group and is a former caretaker of Arroyo Hondo.

The Wildling is posting progress on the mural regularly on their social media outlets (Facebook and Instagram) and its website. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be planned for fall 2016, when the mural is scheduled to be completed.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a museum member to support this important local arts and nature institution, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Katie Pearson is the assistant director of the Wildling Museum.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 