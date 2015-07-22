Artist Margaret Singer to Display Solo Exhibition ‘Celebrations’ at Hospice of Santa Barbara

Advice

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes local artist Margaret Singer, who will display her art at the Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara beginning Aug. 12.



Singer, 94, began painting as a child and began taking art classes following her arrival in America after leaving Nazi Germany. Singer turned to painting, using it as a journal to chronicle stages in her life, including the hostile times in Germany.

"With the coming of the Nazis, a sense of malaise pervaded our lives. Children threw stones at us, calling us names. Jewish people began to disappear," says Margaret Singer about her childhood in Frankfurt, Germany. Margaret, her sister Paula and her brothers Sidney and Henry fled to America, and so began her decades-long career in painting.



"All the years that I've been painting, I paint the same subjects... the people walking, marching and faces that haunt me," Singer said.

With her artwork reflecting her thoughts, some of her work has turned to celebrating the beauty of the nature and universe around her. Singer chose to name the exhibit “Celebrations,” because she is grateful to have made it past her 94th birthday and believes life and the universe are good.



Singer’s artwork has been featured at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art under former Museum Director Donald Bear, as well as at Gallery 113, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Abstract Art Collection and the Santa Barbara Art Association. She has taught figure and landscape painting through Santa Barbara City College’s adult education program for 20 years.



Hospice of Santa Barbara will host a wine and hors d’oeuvres open house reception for the new exhibit from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Singer will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization.



Hospice of Santa Barbara volunteers its free professional counseling and care management services to those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on six local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

—Angel Pacheco is an Account Executive at SurfMedia Communications.