Artist O’Daniel Visualizes Sound in Display at SBCC’s Atkinson Gallery

Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College will present NO MA T H EMA T I C AL LOGIC, an exhibit by interdisciplinary artist Alison O’Daniel, Oct. 29-Dec. 7.

With sound itself as the main character, O’Daniel presents nonlinear narratives of real and fictionalized events.

In addition to large scale sculptures, the exhibit includes a three-channel video installation of the artist’s ongoing feature-length film project, The Tuba Thieves.

The film is based on, but not strictly about, a spate of tuba thefts from the Los Angeles Unified School District.

To highlight the loss or re-creation of information as it passes through various channels, and to build a visual, aural and haptic (sense of touch) vocabulary as a means to tell stories, the artist, who is hearing-impaired, developed the film through structured call-and-response collaborations with deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing composers, performers and athletes.

O’Daniel, who combines film, performance, sculpture and installation, lives and works in Los Angeles. She received her BFA from Cleveland Institute of Art and MFA from UC Irvine.

She has presented solo exhibits at Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles; Art In General, New York; Samuel Freeman Gallery, Los Angeles; and Centre d’Art Contemporain Passerelle, Brest, France.

She has had performances at the Hammer Museum, Knockdown Center, and Art Los Angeles Contemporary. Writing on her work has appeared in The New York Times, Artforum, Los Angeles Times, and ArtReview.

O’Daniel has received grants from the Rema Hort Mann Foundation, Center for Cultural Innovation, Art Matters, Franklin Furnace Fund, and California Community Foundation.

She has attended residencies at the Wexner Center Film/Video Studio Program, the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, and the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture.

Scenes from her on-going film, The Tuba Thieves as well as several sculptures were included in Made in L.A. 2018 at the Hammer Museum and The Infinite Ear at the Garage Contemporary Art Museum, Moscow.

In a presentation called Politic of Access & Visual Sound, deaf critic Rezenet Moges-Riedel will interview O’Daniel on at 4 p.m. Nov. 2 in room 211 of the SBCC administration building.

Following the event, the Atkinson Gallery will host a reception for the artist at about 5:30 p.m. in room 202 of the humanities building.

The NO MA T H EMA T I C AL LOGIC exhibit and related programs are co-presented with the American Sign Language Program at SBCC and sponsored by the SBCC Foundation.

Santa Barbara City College Art Department's showcase for the visual arts, the Atkinson Gallery hosts contemporary art exhibitions featuring international, national, regional and student artists.

All Atkinson Gallery events are free and open to the public. The gallery’s fall hours are 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdayand Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, and by appointment.

— Sarah Cunningham for SBCC Atkinson Gallery.