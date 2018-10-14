Artist Chris Peters Shines Light on Night Paintings at Sullivan and Goss

For his first solo exhibition with Sullivan Goss, L.A.-based artist Chris Peters will deliver 19 paintings, the brightest of which is illuminated by a full moon whose lower half is hidden behind the silhouette of a tree.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1, during Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday event, at the gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St.

Peters' paintings imagine a liminal space, the border between where the eye begins to see and where some unseen and perhaps more profound reality ends.

Whistler called these kinds of paintings nocturnes in an attempt to entwine the feelings of Romantic music with his painting. Before that, moonlights — as night paintings were once known — were relatively rare.

It is likely no coincidence their popularity waxed with that of Gothic romance novels, Freud's The Interpretation of Dreams, Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness, and the vogue among pictorialist photographers for dark and dreamy images.

In American art, many of the paintings of the period are now described as Tonalist.

Sullivan and Goss gallery has long held an interest in night paintings. In 2001, an exhibit of night paintings whetted the local appetite for these kinds of images.

Subsequently, the gallery's representation of the Estates of Lockwood de Forest, NA (1850-1932) and Leon Dabo, NA (1864-1960), as well as contemporary Tonalists Nicole Strasburg, Sarah Vedder and Jon Francis, confirmed Sullivan Goss as a top destination for collectors interested in these aesthetics.

So, Peters’ night paintings have precedents in both the history of American art and the gallery's exhibition program, but these are fresh. They are contemporary and are more indebted to the insights of infrared photography.

Finally, they represent a striking turn for an artist trained in clear and crisp Realism.

A catalog with a brief essay by Jeremy Tessmer and notes from the artist is available for the exhibit. For more, visit www.sullivangoss.com.

— Sullivan and Goss.