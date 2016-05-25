Artist, Scholar Andrea Polli to Discuss Resound, Public Art and Activism at MCA Santa Barbara

On June 2-3, 2016, Albuquerque-based artist and scholar Andrea Polli, whose work Sonic Antarctica (2009/2016) is currently on view in Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s group exhibition Beyond 2°, will visit Santa Barbara for a public talk and workshop.

The talk, “Are You Becoming Radicalized? Public Art and Activism between Climate, Culture, and Information Space?” will take place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at MCASB’s main location.

From 6-7 p.m. the following night, Pollo will lead a soundwalk at MarBorg Industries, where she will lead a one-hour guided tour. The walk will link throwaway objects with sounds that are disregarded and discarded from our minds.

Participants will be experiencing the sounds created by our waste by entering and listening to the MarBorg Recycling center. While not required, participants are invited bring recording devices and headphones. Guests should meet at corner of Yanonali St. and N. Quarantina St.

Polli’s work with art, science and technology is recognized widely in presentations, exhibitions and performances internationally, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, Artport and The Field Museum of Natural History.

Polli has also been recognized by numerous grants, including Fullbright and UNESCO, and her work has been reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, Art in America, Art News and NY Arts, among others.

She has published several audio CDs, DVDs and papers with MIT Press and Cambridge University Press.

Polli currently works in collaboration with atmospheric scientists developing systems for understanding storm and climate through sound (called sonification).

Recent projects include a spatialized sonification of highly detailed models of storms that devastated the New York area, a series of sonifications of climate in Central Park and a real-time multi-channel sonification and visualization of weather in the Arctic.

In 2007-08 she spent seven weeks in Antarctica on a National Science Foundation funded project.

Beyond 2° is on view through July 28, 2016.

— Mary Elliott is the communications manager at MCA Santa Barbara.