Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:37 am | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Artist, Scholar Andrea Polli to Discuss Resound, Public Art and Activism at MCA Santa Barbara

Artist Andrea Polli will visit MCA Santa Barbara June 2, 2016, for an artist talk titled, “Are You Becoming Radicalized? Public Art and Activism between Climate, Culture, and Information Space?” Click to view larger
Artist Andrea Polli will visit MCA Santa Barbara June 2, 2016, for an artist talk titled, “Are You Becoming Radicalized? Public Art and Activism between Climate, Culture, and Information Space?” (Contributed photo)
By Mary Elliott for MCA Santa Barbara | May 25, 2016 | 4:05 p.m.

On June 2-3, 2016, Albuquerque-based artist and scholar Andrea Polli, whose work Sonic Antarctica (2009/2016) is currently on view in Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s group exhibition Beyond 2°, will visit Santa Barbara for a public talk and workshop.

The talk, “Are You Becoming Radicalized? Public Art and Activism between Climate, Culture, and Information Space?” will take place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at MCASB’s main location.

From 6-7 p.m. the following night, Pollo will lead a soundwalk at MarBorg Industries, where she will lead a one-hour guided tour. The walk will link throwaway objects with sounds that are disregarded and discarded from our minds. 

Participants will be experiencing the sounds created by our waste by entering and listening to the MarBorg Recycling center.  While not required, participants are invited bring recording devices and headphones. Guests should meet at corner of Yanonali St. and N. Quarantina St.

Polli’s work with art, science and technology is recognized widely in presentations, exhibitions and performances internationally, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, Artport and The Field Museum of Natural History.

Polli has also been recognized by numerous grants, including Fullbright and UNESCO, and her work has been reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, Art in America, Art News and NY Arts, among others.

She has published several audio CDs, DVDs and papers with MIT Press and Cambridge University Press.

Polli currently works in collaboration with atmospheric scientists developing systems for understanding storm and climate through sound (called sonification). 

Recent projects include a spatialized sonification of highly detailed models of storms that devastated the New York area, a series of sonifications of climate in Central Park and a real-time multi-channel sonification and visualization of weather in the Arctic.

In 2007-08 she spent seven weeks in Antarctica on a National Science Foundation funded project. 

Beyond 2° is on view through July 28, 2016.

Mary Elliott is the communications manager at MCA Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 