Artist Shelly Hamill to Exhibit Tile Mosaic Dress Sculptures at El Encanto

By Shelly Hamill | September 9, 2013 | 2:15 p.m.

Aspen, Colo.-based tile mosaic artist Shelly Hamill announces a colorful collaboration with the new El Encanto by Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. in Santa Barbara to exhibit her mosaic dress sculptures in the public areas of the luxury resort.

Hamill initially began showcasing her sculptures in luxury hotels as a means to gain exposure. Guests of her hotel partners began to ask about purchasing the pieces, and a new way of selling art soon commenced.

“I believe the residential setting cultivated in luxury hotels beautifully lends itself to displaying these collector pieces," Hamill said. "The setting provides the viewer the opportunity to imagine what the sculptures would look like in their own homes.”

The spectacular design and décor of El Encanto, which reopened this March following a meticulous seven-year renovation, creates a perfect setting for the display of Hamill’s sculptures. The resort will offer a rotating display of tile mosaic dresses for sale by Hamill throughout the property, and purchases are available through The Spa retail boutique.

Prices for these one-of-a-kind sculptures range between $1,500 and $4,200, and the size ranges between 12 inches and 24 inches in height. The various sizes created allow for flexibility on where collectors choose to display their sculptures — on entry hall tables, sofa tables, kitchen islands and dressing rooms.

“They look fantastic on a table in front of a mirror — it affords you the opportunity to  see the back of the dress as well,” Hamill said.

When asked if Hamill plans to deliver the sculptures in person to Santa Barbara and El Encanto, “Who wouldn’t want that job?!” she responds. “I am flattered to be included as part of what is a very special property where so much care and attention were given to the overall aesthetic and the guest experience. I look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with this wonderful resort.”

Hamill has been creating artwork professionally since 2005. In addition to El Encanto, Hamill’s pieces can be purchased at Esperanza Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Dancing Bear Aspen Resort and galleries in Aspen, Charlotte, Philadelphia and Santa Fe. Her unique approach to mosaics and dress design has set her apart from other artists and her desire is to make sculpture art accessible to a whole new audience of international collectors.

She resides in Aspen with her husband and three children. Click here for more information about her artwork.

