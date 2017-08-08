Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Artists Reveal How Methods, Mediums Frame Their Work

Wildling presents Artist Talk Series

Bill Dewey‘s photo titled Roblar Avenue Morning Light
By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | August 8, 2017 | 2:59 p.m.

Upcoming installments in the Artist Talk Series hosted by the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will offer insight into three different artists’ methods, evolution and body of work. They will be held the last Sundays of August, September and October.
 
Origami artist Robert Salazar will demonstrate his intricate folding techniques at 3 p.m. Aug. 27.

Salazar is also a scientist and engineer whose mission is to promote peace, environmental sustainability, and exploration through his work. He started designing and folding origami 17 years ago after reading the story of Sadako and the Thousand Cranes.

Since then, he’s designed and folded hundreds of intricate feathered birds, endangered wildlife, and surreal art nouveau expressions, each from a single uncut sheet of paper.

As the founder of Origami for an Interdependent World, he’s partnered with wildlife conservancies and environmental movements to spread awareness and fundraise through origami works.

At NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Salazar designed the origami patterns for NASA’s Starshade, and continues to design large origami deployable solar reflectors for illuminating the moon’s darkest, iciest craters for exploration.
 
On Sept. 24 at 3 p.m., Jessika Cardinahl will talk about how she began her career as an accomplished actress and has transitioned into an accomplished artist.

Guests can hear how Cardinahl's artistic emphasis is in the application of large scale canvas and linen. She also employs the use of craft packing paper, large cardboard mats and clear, unfinished wood veneer as the foundation for her artwork.

Among Cardinahl‘s favorite mediums are oil colors, oil sticks, Kremer powder color pigments, charcoal and aquarelles.

Cardinahl has not only been the Wildling’s featured artist in the gift shop, but Surrender, a mixed media piece depicting a zebra, completes the alphabet in the upcoming exhibition, Animals: A-Z.
 
The year’s final Artist Talk, at 3 p.m. Oct. 29, will feature aerial photographer Bill Dewey. who has had his private pilot's license since 1981 and bases his aerial photography out of Santa Barbara Airport.

Dewey has been photographing the California landscape since taking up the camera in the early 1970s and has had a photography studio/business in Santa Barbara for 30 years.

Some of Dewey’s favorite subjects are the California Channel Islands, Carrizo Plain, Baja California, and the rural California landscape.

A member of the Santa Barbara OAK Group, Dewey has been distinctly influenced by the art and character of noted California painter Ray Strong.

Dewey’s photographs have been featured in several of the Wildling’s past exhibitions and will be the subject of the upcoming exhibition, Overview: The Aerial Photography of Bill Dewey, opening Oct. 27.
 
For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member of the Wildling, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

 

