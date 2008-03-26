Artist Wangechi Mutu at UCSB Campbell Hall

{mosimage}

The UCSB Department of Art and the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum will present a free illustrated lecture with Kenyan-born visual artist Wangechi Mutu in "An Evening with the Artist" on Wednesday, April 23 at 8 p.m. in UCSB Campbell Hall.

A UCSB Regents’ Lecturer in Art, Mutu is a multimedia artist who creates bold aesthetically challenging work through ironic use of materials that represent feminist concerns and themes of cultural identity crisis. She creates figures that are both glamorous and repulsive, with exaggerated features and carefree media that satirically reveal prophetic allusions to pressing issues such as the atrocities of war, the illegal diamond trade, and the self-inflicted “improvements” of plastic surgery. Time Out, New York calls Mutu’s work “Divine and decadent… both liberating and disturbing.”