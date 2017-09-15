The Squire Foundation Hosts 3 Artists in Residence

The Squire Foundation of Santa Barbara will host three artists in residence in October as part of an ongoing program to expose world-renowned artists to the Santa Barbara community.

The three are international artist Matt Sesow, national photographer Lindsey Ross and California artist Sommer Roman.

Sesow is coming from Washington, D.C., to paint and continue to expand his raw style of colorful, expressive art.

"Painting is something I do everyday and it is what I intend to do for the rest of my life," Sesow said.

"I found painting at the age of 28 after moving to Washington, D.C., as a cure to the emotional pain I felt from losing my left hand as a child, after being hit by the propeller of a landing airplane in 1975," he said.

"My paintings are the emotional response to a traumatic past, the road to healing, and the confidence of finding a new language to express feelings felt but never shared," he said.

"While some people see my paintings as angry or aggressive, many of my collectors and fans — including myself — see my work as hopeful, joyous, and eager to take on the world," he said.

The world has embraced his art as a 2013 U.N. postal stamp was released focusing on inspirational artists. Recently, 28 Sesow paintings were acquired as part of the permanent collection at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore.

Sesow will be participate in a Squire Artist Salon; his film Join Hands: The Life and Art of Matt Sesow will be screened 2-5 p.m. Oct. 29 at 4515 Via Maria, Santa Barbara.

Sesow's end-of-residency exhibit will be 5-8 p.m. Nov. 10 as part of the Funk Zone Friday hosted at Silo118, 118 Gray Ave., and will be up through Jan. 2018.

Ross is a conceptual fine art photographer. While pursuing her MFA, Ross became interested in wet plate collodion process when she viewed a collection of early 20th century prisoner mug shots. Ross began working with wet plate collodion in 2010.

Wet plate collodion process has become the ideal format for Ross, who seeks autonomy and at the same time a sense of connection.

She said she finds freedom in taking raw materials and transforming those into photographs. The slow pace of collodion requires a presence and intimacy she said connects her to both the physical and spiritual world.

Working in Colorado and Wyoming, Ross makes her home in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. She will be creating images from all over the county capturing them in her own style.

As part of the Squire residency community outreach requirement, Ross will be working in North County installing a mural of an original image of some 20-inches-by-20-inches onto the historical wall of the former Far Western Tavern Building on Hwy. 1 in Guadalupe.

The photo mural will be made of photo paper and applied with organic wheat paste and should last at least two years; the length of the building's capital campaign and future home of the Dunes Center.

Ross will be a part of the Oct 29 Squire Artist Salon (2-5 p.m.). She will be screening her short film Lindsey Ross: A Less Convenient Path.

Ross will exhibit her new work 5-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at La Chambre Photographique, 214 Helena Ave., also participating in Funk Zone Friday.

As a textile artist, Roman said she is interested in alternative modes of being and thinking and making sense of the world, using domestic discards and often used textiles, some supplied from Santa Barbara's local reuse store Art From Scrap.

Roman will work as a Squire artist in resident for part of October, joined by her baby and husband. She said most art residency programs do not allow for spouses and children, so she said she's happy to continue to grow her portfolio of mixed media works at the family friendly Squire space.

Roman will give an artist talk about her work during the Oct. 29 Squire Artist Salon (2-5 p.m.) at 4515 Via Maria.

To apply for the Artist in Residence program or learn more about The Squire Foundation, visit www.thesquirefoundation.org or email [email protected]

— Jana Brody for Squire Foundation.