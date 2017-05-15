Artists Group Has New Board, New Start Point for Studio Tour

Santa Barbara Studio Artists (SBSA) has named its 2017 slate of officers and board members, and announced the new starting point for its upcoming Open Studios Tour.

Continuing to lead the association of professional studio artists who live locally is Dorothy Churchill-Johnson as president. Barbara Shaw maintains her post as treasurer. Johnson and Shaw are founding members of SBSA.

Four new board members are Pamela Enticknap, secretary; along with Pamela Larsson Toscher, Benjamin Brode and Cynthia Martin, members at large.

SBSA recently had a month-long group show at Distinctive Art Gallery, 1331 State St., during which works of art were sold.

Distinctive Art Gallery also will be the preview site for works by artists participating in the 16th annual Open Studios Tour, Aug. 3-Sept. 4.

Moving the tour's starting point from the Corridan Gallery on Milpas Street to this centrally located gallery on State Street gives SBSA a prime position with parking for patrons to pick up tickets and studio tour map over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-4.

Founded in 2001, SBSA's mission is to promote the interests of professional artists working in Santa Barbara and increase public awareness of Santa Barbara as a destination for art and culture.

— Maureen McFadden for Santa Barbara Studio Artists.