Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:22 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Artists Keith Puccinelli and Dane Goodman to Collaboratively Lecture at Westmont

Keith Puccinelli and Dane Goodman in front of “Pajamas.” Click to view larger
Keith Puccinelli and Dane Goodman in front of “Pajamas.” (Ridley-Tree Museum of Art photo)
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | September 22, 2015 | 2:20 p.m.

Well-known local artists Dane Goodman and Keith Puccinelli will talk about their artwork at a lecture Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in Westmont’s Porter Theatre. 

The talk, co-sponsored by the Westmont Art Department and the Gaede Institute for Liberal Arts, is free and open to the public.

Judy L. Larson, R. Anthony Askew professor of art history and museum director, says anyone who follows the contemporary art world will be interested in attending the lecture.

“We hope that people from across multiple disciplines will take advantage of the talk since Dane and Keith’s work addresses a variety of social/political issues that are relevant to many people,” she says.

An art exhibition, “tug: Dane Goodman and Keith Puccinelli,” is featured at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art through Oct. 17.

Goodman has exhibited widely across the United States, and his artwork is housed in museum, corporate and private collections, including the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; the Art, Design, and Architecture Museum at UC Santa Barbara; The Berkus Collection; the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

Goodman is the former director of the Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College.

Puccinelli founded the critically acclaimed design firm, Puccinelli Design, which he directed for more than 20 years. In 1995, Puccinelli began to focus his full attention on his own visual art.

His work has been exhibited in solo and group shows throughout Southern California and is housed in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; Santa Barbara County Arts Commission; Diane and Sandy Besser Collection; The Berkus Collection and the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. 

Goodman and Puccinelli have been making art together for about six years now, first working on trace monotypes together, which the museum will also display.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays.

For more information, please visit www.westmontmuseum.org or contact the museum at 805.565.6162.

— Scott Craig represents Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 