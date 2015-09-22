Artists Keith Puccinelli and Dane Goodman to Collaboratively Lecture at Westmont

Advice

Well-known local artists Dane Goodman and Keith Puccinelli will talk about their artwork at a lecture Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in Westmont’s Porter Theatre.

The talk, co-sponsored by the Westmont Art Department and the Gaede Institute for Liberal Arts, is free and open to the public.

Judy L. Larson, R. Anthony Askew professor of art history and museum director, says anyone who follows the contemporary art world will be interested in attending the lecture.

“We hope that people from across multiple disciplines will take advantage of the talk since Dane and Keith’s work addresses a variety of social/political issues that are relevant to many people,” she says.

An art exhibition, “tug: Dane Goodman and Keith Puccinelli,” is featured at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art through Oct. 17.

Goodman has exhibited widely across the United States, and his artwork is housed in museum, corporate and private collections, including the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; the Art, Design, and Architecture Museum at UC Santa Barbara; The Berkus Collection; the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

Goodman is the former director of the Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College.

Puccinelli founded the critically acclaimed design firm, Puccinelli Design, which he directed for more than 20 years. In 1995, Puccinelli began to focus his full attention on his own visual art.

His work has been exhibited in solo and group shows throughout Southern California and is housed in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; Santa Barbara County Arts Commission; Diane and Sandy Besser Collection; The Berkus Collection and the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

Goodman and Puccinelli have been making art together for about six years now, first working on trace monotypes together, which the museum will also display.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays.

For more information, please visit www.westmontmuseum.org or contact the museum at 805.565.6162.

— Scott Craig represents Westmont College.