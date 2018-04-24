Artist’s Multi-media Works on Display at Open Studio

Artist Nathan Snyder, in conjunction with the State of the Art Gallery Exhibition, will be opening his studio to the public for the first time, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at 910 Philinda Ave., Suite E.

Snyder is one of eight local artists whose sculptures have been selected by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture to be sited on public spaces along State Street from April until early June. His studio officially opened April 5.

Snyder’s contemporary stainless steel sculpture, titled Tesseract, is in front of the Montecito Bank & Trust Building, corner of Carrillo and Canon Perdido streets.

The piece “represents the common human experience of moving from chaos towards a state of order and serenity," Snyder said. "The sculpture crystalizes an exact moment in the process and offers it to the viewer for contemplation."

The artist said he considers air and space to be the sculpture’s materials, in addition to its stainless steel form.

Snyder is a Santa Barbara-based artist whose focus ranges from detailed two-dimensional work to large-scale installations and sculptures. His work is driven by contemporary inspiration and philosophical questions.

At the public gathering, the community will be offered a chance to learn more about his multi-media process and view his sculptures in metal, stone and wood, his video projection pieces and drawings, as well as large paintings by photo-realist painter Christopher Brennan, whose work is rarely seen locally.

Earlier this year, Snyder received the Juror’s Excellence Award for his sculpture, Bending the Universe in the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art’s Phantom Pop Up Gallery. His recent video projection sculpture received an exclusive showing at Sullivan Goss Gallery in 2017.

He was commissioned to do the stainless steel front desk and logo signage, with special lighting, at Hotel Indigo. Other commissions include a bronze sculpture for Cottage Hospital’s Healing Garden and a bronze sculpture fountain at Unity Church, Santa Barbara.

Snyder's 7-foot stainless steel sculpture, The World Breaking Open, was a favorite in the last State Street Sculpture Gallery in 2008.

Snyder currently teaches and shares his studio with the Santa Ynez Teen Art Program, and he has been a teen mentor for the Santa Barbara Art Fund. He said he derives great satisfaction in sharing his artist’s process and his philosophical views of art with the teen students.

— Pat Snyder for Nathan Snyder Open House.