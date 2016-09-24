Fifth annual event raises funds to keep music, drama and art lessons flourishing for Orcutt students

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Talented artists showed off their skills Saturday with elaborate works created with chalk on the asphalt and concrete in Old Town Orcutt.

Others were more abstract, but involved the same passion.

The Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation fifth annual Chalk Festival turned the street, parking lot and sidewalk into a celebration of art.

Amateur and emerging artists worked along with professionals to create masterpieces on South Broadway and Orcutt Union Plaza.

Some worked under the hot sun while others brought canopy tents to position over the asphalt canvas for shade on the warm day.

Orcutt resident Tara Paladino’s work of an elephant drew the exclamations from those walking by.

“It’s a good creative outlet for me,” she said.

Orcutt Junior High School student Claire Alford made Jimmy Neutron come alive in chalk.

“It’s always fun to have something that all the kids like,” said the veteran chalk festival participant.

Chalk artists weren’t the only ones demonstrating their skills. Musicians, dancers and other performing artists also entertained the crowd, while several vendors hosted booths nearby.

A $10 “PasspART” gave children complete access to their own place to chalk, a box of professional pastel chalk and access to the children arts section where they could create various art masterpieces throughout the day.

Proceeds from the festival help support art, music and drama in the Orcutt Union School District.

The festival occurs the last Saturday of each September. The organization also holds a fundraising gala each February.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.