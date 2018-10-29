Arts and Antiques Show a Benefit for CALM

From 18th century to mid-century modern, the CALM Antiques, Decorative Arts & Vintage Show and Sale features some 80 dealers from throughout the West, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 8-9, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Also on display and for sale at the show will be folk art, new age treasures, paintings, garden artifacts, and jewelry.

Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) is the beneficiary of the event. It is the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence.

More than 1,500 children receive services yearly, and another 6,000 receive education, outreach and prevention provided by comprehensive and cutting-edge programs.

Culturally competent counselors and therapists strive to reach the goal of eliminating any abuse that keeps our children from living healthy and happy lives.

Admission is $6; or $5 for seniors and those with an online discount coupon; children enter at no charge, and parking is free.

For more information, visit Calmantiqueshows.com or contact April Thede, show manager, 805-898-9715.

— April Thede for Calm Antiques Show.