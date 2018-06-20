Calling on Arts, Crafts, Cooking Entries for 2017 Fair and Expo

Santa Barbara Fair and Expo is looking for exhibitors of all ages to display creative works in the competitive exhibits at the 2017 Santa Barbara Fair and Expo, Wednesday, April 26 through Sunday, April 30.

Back to the 50’s is this year's Fair and Expo theme and there are competitive exhibit categories for adults and youth entries.

Entrants can create something that goes with the theme, like a poodle skirt, a painting of the Fonz, a hot rod model, or any other hip exhibits.

Or go in a different direction and display something that has nothing to do with the theme, such as a holiday centerpiece, a quilt you made for your mother, a painting of your favorite subject or one of your children’s impressive school projects.

Deadline for entry forms is March 22, so there's plenty of time to get entries in; there is no limit on the number of entries allowed.

Bring entries to Earl Warren Showgrounds on the following dates:

Arts & Crafts, Challenged, Clothing & Textiles, Fine Arts, Photography, Beer & Wine and Preserved Foods: Thursday April 6 and Friday April 7, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



Baked Goods & Table Settings: Saturday April 22, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.



Horticulture & Cut Flowers: Saturday April 22, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.



Late entries will be received for display only.



Cooking contests are held daily on stage at the fair. There are categories for both youth and adult. Contestants receive free fair admission with any pre-entry in the Fair & Expo Cooking Contests.



Cooking Contest Schedule:

Wednesday April 26, 7 p.m. – Chocolate chip cookies

Thursday April 27, 7 p.m. – Meat loaf

Friday April 28, 7 p.m. – Carrot cake

Saturday April 29, 1:30 p.m. – Tuna noodle casserole; 3 p.m. – Fruit pie

Sunday April 30, 1:30 p.m. – Macaroni and cheese; 3 p.m. Special contest: King Arthur Flour Chocolate Cake with White Frosting.



For entry forms and detailed information visit earlwarren.com/fair-exhibitors or call 687-0766.

— James Lockwood for Santa Barbara Fair and Expo.