Grants Issued for Visual, Performing Arts Projects

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Office of Arts and Culture has named the recipients of the Fall 2017 Community Arts Enrichment Grants (CAE) cycle.

There were 31 grant applications submitted for proposed projects throughout the county, totalling more than $133,000 in requested support. Eleven grant applications were approved for funding, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

The grants were reviewed by a panel made up of County Arts commissioners from the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and County Office of Arts and Culture staff.

Examples of programs supported by CAE funds include:

» Pacific Conservatory Performing Arts (PCPA), which will receive $4,950 to perform its original children’s play The Purple Marble to 35 schools countywide.

The funding will enable PCPA to perform for 15,000 students over a three-month period.



» Everybody Dance Now! to make dance more accessible throughout the county. The group will use the grant to offer free dance classes at the Isla Vista Teen Center, middle and high schools, juvenile halls and camps.

» The Mental Wellness Center’s 24th Annual Mental Health Arts Festival.

» Endowment for Youth Committee in Lompoc will receive $1,000 to provide concerts and programming to celebrate Black History Month.



CAE grants are intended to support artists and arts and cultural organizations by funding projects and a variety of activities that enrich the lives of residents in Santa Barbara County, the county said.

CAE grant funds will support a variety of new and innovative projects, joint and collaborative efforts that leverage community resources, and provide greater and more diverse participation in the arts.

Several grants will fund needed arts programs for youth, the county said.

The $25,000 grant program is the result of a partnership between the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and County Arts Commission.

The source is from an established Arts Subsidy fund that earmarks $50,000 annually from Bowl concert ticket revenue to support the program.



— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.