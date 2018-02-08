Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:07 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Auction Benefit: Artists Helping Artists

By Ariel Palmieri for Thomas Arts Festival | February 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Bell Arts Factory in Ventura will be the site of the Thomas Arts Festival, an art auction, benefit and music and performing arts event created to assist those rebuilding their lives after the Thomas Fire and subsequent flood.

The event will take place noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave. Admission is free, with donations accepted.

“Our community is filled with artists expressing many art forms, yet hundreds of neighbors suffered tremendous loss due to the recent Thomas Fire and flood," said Greg Gillis-Smith.

Gillis-Smith said he was inspired to develop a festival where artists of all forms could help other artists in need.

"Many of these people do not fit in the constructs of society because they focus on creativity and helping others and therefore may not qualify for traditional assistance,” Gillis-Smith said.

“The Thomas Arts Festival is created to go beyond the idea of a one-time fundraiser and instead will become a community-raiser and source of connections," he said.

"Through donated art being auctioned, and through local sponsors, we are raising funds for those who are struggling to get their lives, families, and creativity back on track, with a hope to have a lasting impact on the lives of many,” he said.

The festival will showcase the creative work of local and surrounding artists, and introduce working artists to members of
the community where relationships of mutual support for the arts can form beyond this event, Gillis-Smith said.

Art is varying price categories will be available for sale via live and silent auction, along with art-inspired ways to show support and assist at various financial levels. Food trucks will be on-site to offer their cuisine to attendees.

A family art space is planned where parents, caregivers and children to create art. Live performances by musicians and
other performers will take place throughout the afternoon.

In addition to attending the event and purchasing artworks, members of the arts community and arts patrons are being asked by the festival to help in the following ways:

Individual financial contributions: These will be used to create direct financial assistance for Thomas Fire and flood survivors in need.

Artists are asked to donate artworks for the auction. Artists need not be affiliated with the Bell Arts Factory to make a donation.

Sponsors are needed for financial contributions, which will be used to underwrite any areas of the festival that can't be done via volunteer efforts, and gift cards that can be auctioned or raffled to attendees, with funds going directly to those in need.

Due to space limitations, product donations cannot be accepted.

The leadership team for this event includes grassroots local talent and the Artists Outlet Church, a Presbyterian Church (USA), www.theartistsoutlet.org/.

For more information, contact Michelle Nicholson, [email protected]

— Ariel Palmieri for Thomas Arts Festival.

 
