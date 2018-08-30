County Offers $50,000 in Grants for Arts, Culture Projects

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture’s Arts Making Impact (AMI) Grant Program will be disbursing $50,000 to support arts and cultural projects and activities that enrich the lives of residents countywide.

Artists, arts and cultural organizations, schools and community groups are eligible for AMI grant funding. The application is available online at sbac.ca.gov/county-grants. Submissions are due no later than Oct. 1.

AMI grants (formerly Community Arts Enrichment grants) are stewarded by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

The program supports programs and projects that leverage resources, increase community engagement and eliminate barriers to cultural activities.

Starting this year, the AMI schedule will transition from biannual $25,000 disbursements to an annual $50,000 cycle.

The Arts Commission encourages proposals that build beneficial partnerships, provide access to transportation, materials and instruction, or create arts services for underserved communities.

AMI funds may also be used for innovative collaborations that diversify participation in the arts and integrate the arts into learning environments. Applicants must be based in Santa Barbara County and serve county residents.

Grant workshops will be held countywide and are mandatory for first-time applicants.

Since the program’s inception, many groups received support. Past recipients include Carpinteria Arts Center, Cuyama Blue Sky Center, Lompoc Mural Association, Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation, Nick Rail Summer Band Camp, Santa Maria Discovery Museum, Solvang Art Music, Teen Star, and Viva el Arte Santa Barbara.

The AMI grant program represents a partnership between the Arts Commission, Office of Arts and Culture and Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, which contributes 50 cents per ticket sold, up to $50,000 annually.

For more about the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture, visit www.sbac.ca.gov.

— Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.