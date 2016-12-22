County Awards Grants for Music, Art, Theater Programs

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has announced grant recipients of the fall 2016 Community Arts Enrichment (CAE) Grants cycle. Thirty-two grant applications were submitted for proposed projects throughout the county, totaling $143,595 in requested support.

Eighteen grant applications were approved for funding in amounts ranging from $500 to $4,000. The $25,000 disbursement budget available this grant cycle is the result of a strategic partnership between the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and the County Arts Commission.

Funds come from an established Arts Subsidy fund that earmarks $50,000 annually from Bowl concert ticket revenue to support the program.

CAE grants are intended to support artists, and arts and cultural organizations by funding projects and a variety of activities that enrich the lives of residents in Santa Barbara County.

CAE-funded programs include PCPA, which will receive $4,000 in support of performing its original children’s play Breaking Through to middle- and high-school students throughout the county. This funding will enable PCPA to perform for 15,000 county youth over a three-month period.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, $3,000 in funding will support the ongoing efforts of the Solvang School Education Foundation that provides funding for arts and music classes for more than 587 students in the Solvang School District.

In the city of Santa Barbara, CAE grant funds will provide support for the artist Colleen Kelly to train teen girls who are participants of Youth Interactive in the safe use of hand and power tools to build their own 3-D art projects. Additionally, CAE funds will support the Endowment for Youth Committee’s Black History Month Celebration by funding its teaching artist.

Project grantees are required to provide a final report at the end of each program to the Arts Commission outlining the impact of this funding on their community. The next Cultural Arts Enrichment grant cycle will take place in spring 2017.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture (SBCOAC) serves under the county’s Community Services Department as the local government umbrella for all arts and culture projects and programs within Santa Barbara County.

The SBCOAC represents a longstanding partnership between Santa Barbara county and city governments. For more than 30 years, both governments have shared resources and staff to maximize support for Santa Barbara arts and culture institutions, programs, initiatives and projects.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.