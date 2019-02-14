Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 14 , 2019, 4:51 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

Arts Making Impact Awarding $50,000 in Grants

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | February 14, 2019 | 2:40 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Office of Arts and Culture has announced the recipients of the 2019 Arts Making Impact (AMI) grant cycle. Arts and culture organizations countywide were eligible to apply for program support.

Among the recipients are: Youth Arts Alive in Santa Maria, the countywide Art Without Limits’ Arts Career Day Conference, and The Arts Fund in Lompoc for its Teen Mentorship Program.

Funding allocations were determined by a panel comprised of County Arts Commissioners and representatives from the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation. Through the program, a total of $50,000 will be disbursed.

AMI grants funds to projects and activities that enrich the lives of Santa Barbara County residents and aid a variety of innovative projects and collaborative efforts that leverage community resources and encourage greater and more diverse participation in the arts.

The $50,000 grant funding is made available through a strategic partnership between the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and County Arts Commission through an established arts subsidy that earmarks $50,000 annually from Santa Barbara Bowl concert ticket revenue.

This year’s program was extremely competitive. Grant requests received from 49 organizations and artists totaled $230,000 with only $50,000 available. Per the program guidelines, organizations could request a maximum grant of $5,000.

The high volume of applicants demonstrates the commitment of organizations to planning and providing access to the arts for residents and visitors countywide. In the 2019 cycle, AMI grant funds will contribute to diverse programming throughout the county.

In Santa Maria, Youth Arts Alive will receive $5,000 in funding to provide culturally-responsive art classes for youth, creating viable social alternatives to gangs and violence. Classes are offered at no cost to youth and will be led by local professional artists.
 
Another AMI grant recipient, the Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center, plans to bring together artists, youth and permaculture education specialists to install four large sculptures using alternative building and sculpting materials.

This project is designed to help foster an increased sense of identity and stewardship in Cuyama.

Additionally, AMI funds will help support the Art Without Limits’ Arts Career Day Conference, where teens from across the county will have the opportunity to learn about careers in the arts.

In Lompoc, AMI funding will help The Arts Fund expand its Teen Mentorship Program, which offers local artists the opportunity to mentor high school students in their area of expertise.
 
Additional organizations receiving funding in the 2019 AMI grant cycle include: Boxtales Theatre Company, Everybody Dance Now!, Jewish Federation of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative with Marco Pinter and TOTEM, Mental Wellness Center.

PCPA- Pacific Conservatory For the Performing Arts, Ruben Espinoza, Santa Barbara County Trails Council, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra, and the Santa Maria Philharmonic.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.
 

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 