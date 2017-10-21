Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:40 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Arts Mentorship Makes Two Appointments

By Sylvie Rich for Arts Mentorship Program | October 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Arts Mentorship Program (AMP) has announced the appointment of Sylvie Rich as program and development director and new Christie Glanville as a new board member.

Rich has served on the AMP board and chaired the mother/daughter event, I Am Her. She is Me.

She has a background in education and leadership, including having served on The Oaks Parent Child Workshop board and chairing its annual auction fundraiser.

Rich currently works as an adjunct faculty for Antioch University teaching social justice education to new teachers, and teaching a class at the masters level titled Small Group Leadership.

Rich's passion for the arts stems from her own artistic endeavors as a painter. All these things provide a foundation for her to help ensure the arts are accessible to all.

Glanville, a Santa Barbara native, has a history of serving the community in some capacity. She has her own private tutoring company serving as an in-home learning specialist for families with children diagnosed with LBLD/Learning Based Learning Disorders.

She attended UCSB, where she received her teaching credential and a masters in speech and hearing sciences. She has a background in education and taught locall for some two decades in was a teacher teaching in kindergarten to fourth grade.

Glanville has had a strong focus in the nonprofit community, using her experience and knowledge of the community, kids and families, to benefit programs throughout Santa Barbara County.

Her board and committee participation includes Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Middle School, Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Children’s Library, CALM, and Leading From Within.

Also, McEnroe Reading and Language Arts Clinic UCSB, Community Engagement Committee Granada Theatre/Santa Barbara Center for The Performing Arts, and Arts Mentorship Program.

Both women said they are are eager to expand AMP's existing programs: Scholarship Mentor, Rent Subsidy, Student Dance Companies, Teen Dance Star, Sponsor A Dancer, and NO Limits.

Arts Mentorship Program was established in 2004 for the purpose of providing training, education, and mentorship to young and emerging performing artists in Santa Barbara. To learn more about AMP, visit www.ampsb.org.

— Sylvie Rich for Arts Mentorship Program.

 
