Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Join Conversation About Public Art

By Julia Rutherford Daly for the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission | September 23, 2017 | 4:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission hosts public open houses in each county supervisorial district to provide constituents interested in arts and culture with an opportunity to meet their supervisor and arts commissioners, and discuss a topic of interest related to the arts.

The 2nd Dist. Arts Conversation: Exploring and Discussing Public Art will be hosted by 2nd Dist. Supervisor Janet Wolf and arts commissioners Dante Sigismondi, Mariko Tabar and Dug Uyesaka, 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 25, at Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The Arts Conversation open house series is free and open to the public.

“The value of public art is often under-recognized,” said Wolf. “I’m pleased to bring this important discussion to our community to help expand people’s understanding and appreciation of public art, and to encourage people to become involved as and creators and observers.

"My arts commissioners and I look forward to this valuable opportunity to engage with our community in this way,” she said.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is a division of the county’s Community Services Department, serving as the local government umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within Santa Barbara County.

The office represents a partnership between Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Barbara. For more than 35 years, both governments have shared resources and staff to maximize support for local arts and culture institutions, programs, initiatives and projects.

— Julia Rutherford Daly for The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 