Join Conversation About Public Art

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission hosts public open houses in each county supervisorial district to provide constituents interested in arts and culture with an opportunity to meet their supervisor and arts commissioners, and discuss a topic of interest related to the arts.

The 2nd Dist. Arts Conversation: Exploring and Discussing Public Art will be hosted by 2nd Dist. Supervisor Janet Wolf and arts commissioners Dante Sigismondi, Mariko Tabar and Dug Uyesaka, 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 25, at Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The Arts Conversation open house series is free and open to the public.

“The value of public art is often under-recognized,” said Wolf. “I’m pleased to bring this important discussion to our community to help expand people’s understanding and appreciation of public art, and to encourage people to become involved as and creators and observers.

"My arts commissioners and I look forward to this valuable opportunity to engage with our community in this way,” she said.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is a division of the county’s Community Services Department, serving as the local government umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within Santa Barbara County.

The office represents a partnership between Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Barbara. For more than 35 years, both governments have shared resources and staff to maximize support for local arts and culture institutions, programs, initiatives and projects.

— Julia Rutherford Daly for The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.