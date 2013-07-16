Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:20 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Arts Outreach Seeking a Few ‘Real Men’ for Annual Cooking Fundraiser

By Sandie Mullin for Arts Outreach | July 16, 2013 | 12:55 p.m.

Arts Outreach invites interested male chefs to cook up their favorite recipes at the 22nd annual fundraiser “Real Men Cook.”

This year’s event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang. Tickets are $60 in advance or $65 at the door.

This popular annual Arts Outreach fundraiser features about 50 amateur male chefs preparing food from more than 10 categories that include hot and cold appetizers, soups, salads, meat, fish, vegetarian, entrees, breads, desserts and home brew beer.

Local professional chefs taste test each category and winners are announced during the evening.

Approximately 30 Central Coast vintners and brewers will be on hand pouring their wines and beer to complement the chefs’ creations. Live entertainment will be provided by local favorite, Livewire. 

Real Men Cook is a fundraiser for the Santa Ynez Valley nonprofit arts organization Arts Outreach that is dedicated to “bringing art to life … and life to art.” Activities include elementary school classroom workshops and on-going art curriculum led by artists-in-residence; summertime arts and drama programs; after-school arts; semi-monthly elder arts entertainment; and the annual Applause Young Artists program

Those interested in taking up the challenge can call Arts Outreach at 805.688.9533 or obtain an entry form online by clicking here.

— Sandie Mullin is executive director of Arts Outreach.

