Arts Outreach’s Valley Broadway to Open Student Season on Sept. 17

Arts Outreach and Kathryn Imani are proud to announce the second season of Arts Outreach’s wildly popular student program, Valley Broadway.

Valley Broadway is a musical theater singing group for students. The focus will be on learning to sing while moving/dancing and still sound amazing! Students will learn a varied repertoire of Broadway favorites from West Side Story to Phantom of the Opera. The 20-week session will culminate in a showcase performance for the public. In addition to Imani’s outstanding instruction, there will be guest vocal coaches and dance/movement instructors throughout the course of the season. A great opportunity for anyone who loves to sing, Valley Broadway is also a wonderful fit for those interested in pursuing musical theater now or in the future!

Students will be placed in age-appropriate groups. Valley Broadway Juniors is for ages 7-11 and will meet on Fridays from 4-5 p.m. Valley Broadway Seniors is for ages 12-18 and will meet on Wednesdays from 7-8:15 p.m.

The 2012-2013 season begins the week of Sept. 17. All classes will be held at Song In My Heart Studio, 485 Alisal Road, Suite G2, Solvang. Cost includes instruction, music and Valley Broadway shirt.

Imani and her husband, Vahid, own and operate Song In My Heart Studio, which provides instruction in piano, guitar, electric guitar, harp and flute. Imani has also been the musical director for Arts Outreach Summer Youth Community Theater productions of The Music Man, Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Grease, Bye Bye Birdie, Guys and Dolls, Crazy for You and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

To enroll, call 805.688.9533 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sandie Mullin is executive director of Arts Outreach.