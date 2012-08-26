Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:18 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Arts Outreach’s Valley Broadway to Open Student Season on Sept. 17

Kathryn Imani to lead 20-week session for musical theater singing group for students

By Sandie Mullin for Arts Outreach | August 26, 2012 | 6:02 p.m.

Arts Outreach and Kathryn Imani are proud to announce the second season of Arts Outreach’s wildly popular student program, Valley Broadway.

Valley Broadway is a musical theater singing group for students. The focus will be on learning to sing while moving/dancing and still sound amazing! Students will learn a varied repertoire of Broadway favorites from West Side Story to Phantom of the Opera. The 20-week session will culminate in a showcase performance for the public. In addition to Imani’s outstanding instruction, there will be guest vocal coaches and dance/movement instructors throughout the course of the season. A great opportunity for anyone who loves to sing, Valley Broadway is also a wonderful fit for those interested in pursuing musical theater now or in the future!

Students will be placed in age-appropriate groups. Valley Broadway Juniors is for ages 7-11 and will meet on Fridays from 4-5 p.m. Valley Broadway Seniors is for ages 12-18 and will meet on Wednesdays from 7-8:15 p.m.

The 2012-2013 season begins the week of Sept. 17. All classes will be held at Song In My Heart Studio, 485 Alisal Road, Suite G2, Solvang. Cost includes instruction, music and Valley Broadway shirt.

Imani and her husband, Vahid, own and operate Song In My Heart Studio, which provides instruction in piano, guitar, electric guitar, harp and flute. Imani has also been the musical director for Arts Outreach Summer Youth Community Theater productions of The Music Man, Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Grease, Bye Bye Birdie, Guys and Dolls, Crazy for You and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Click here for more information on the nonprofit Arts Outreach. To enroll, call 805.688.9533 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to make an online donation. Connect with Arts Outreach on Facebook.

— Sandie Mullin is executive director of Arts Outreach.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 