Arts Symposium Paints Economic Picture of Local Arts, Cultural Groups

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture presents its annual Arts Symposium from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

The symposium, sponsored by the city of Santa Barbara, will examine the economic conditions for local arts organizations and cultural practitioners. Moreover, the symposium will present immediate opportunities for funding for artists and organizations across disciplines.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will give the opening address. Other featured speakers include: Jaren Bonillo, program specialist for the California Arts Council and Daniel Nevers, program director for the Center for Cultural Innovation.

A moderated panel of local funders, including the Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach Foundation and Morris B. Squire Foundation will address ways to seek and acquire local funding.

Additional performers and speakers include Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, visual artists Jonathan Smith and Kym Cochran, rockabilly musician Angelina LaPointe, and Cocina Corazon.

Other event highlights are: hands-on workshops regarding fiscal sponsorship, grant narratives and best practices case studies by representatives from the Santa Barbara Museum of Contemporary Art and Notes for Notes, an organization dedicated to providing musical instruction to youth.

Student and artist tickets are $15, nonprofit organization employee tickets are $25 and general tickets are $35.

Tickets include lunch and morning coffee and are available at http://etcsb.org/rental-shows/arts_symposium_2016 or by calling the New Vic Box Office at 965-5400.

For more on the Office of Arts and Culture, go to www.sbac.ca.gov/.

The Office of Arts and Culture is a division of the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, which works to provide human, cultural and recreational resources for all in Santa Barbara County. It partners with the city of Santa Barbara to provide arts access and support to all city residents.

— William Smithers for Arts Symposium.