Arturo ‘Burgie’ Perez Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1954-2015

Posted on June 3, 2015 | 7:25 p.m.

Source: Lauren VanVeelen

Arturo “Burgie” Perez Jr. passed away, surrounded by his family, on May 8, 2015, after a sudden illness.

He was born to Arturo and Anna Marie Perez on June 4, 1954, in Santa Barbara, where he attended Dolores School and Bishop High, and graduated from San Marcos High in 1972. He attended Santa Barbara City College, where he received his AA degree in restaurant management.

As a young man, Burgie worked for his father, Arturo, and uncles, Emilio and Armando Perez, at the World Famous El Paseo Restaurant and Somerset House, where his passion for food and charismatic personality served him well. Burgie was truly a Santa Barbara icon whose wit and charm were admired by all. He left an indelible mark on the town and everyone he encountered. He later went on to manage numerous restaurants in the Santa Barbara and Montecito areas, and was the director of sales for Card Payment Solutions.

His proudest achievement by far was his son, Arturo Perez III, whom he loved dearly. They enjoyed fishing together and could always be found at a local eatery enjoying a good meal and, of course, a cocktail! Burgie loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed a great polo match, where he met some of his most treasured friends.

He will be remembered by all who knew him as a loving father, brother, uncle and friend with a great zest for life and its many adventures.

Burgie was preceded in death by his parents, Arturo Perez Sr. and Anna Marie Perez. He is survived by his son, Arturo Perez III; his siblings, Diana Perez, Rachel Perez‐Crisenberry (Ken), Marcia Perez and Xavier Perez; and nephews and nieces, Hugo and Anthony Perez, Jason Crisenberry, Lauren VanVeelen (Jebediah), Sofia and Enrique Perez‐Guzman, and Steven, Nicolas and Isabella Perez.

We will all miss Burgie’s loving smile and warm heart and will never forget the blessing he was to us. Until we meet again ... May God bless you and hold you close. We love you, Burg ... forever in our hearts.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito. A reception will immediately follow at El Paseo Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for funeral and medical expenses by clicking here.