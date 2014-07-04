Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Downtown and Westside Cultural District to Celebate ArtWalk Ventura

By Alicia Rutledge for ArtWalk Ventura | July 4, 2014 | 10:58 a.m.

The streets of Ventura’s historic Downtown and Westside Cultural District will transform into a mecca of artistic expression for the 21st ArtWalk Ventura event the weekend of July 19-20.

ArtWalk
Professional acrobats of The Aerial Studio. (ArtWalk Ventura photo)

The two-day Southern California art tradition will highlight the diverse works of more than 700 regional artists, exhibiting paintings to sculpture to performance art. This year’s Artist of Distinction is Paul Lindhard of Art City Studios.

ArtWalk is a free, self-guided tour of more than two dozen high-end art galleries, pop-up stores and studios, as well as the return of 15 PODS containers transformed into mini art galleries. The PODS containers were generously provided by PODS Tri-Counties owner Steve Yapp.

Attendees also may take advantage of the free shuttle service, which connects venues along Ventura Avenue and Main Street.

New to the exciting event this year is a series of special performances at Mission Park on Saturday, July 19.

The entertainment lineup will include an aerial circus show by The Aerial Studio’s troupe of professional acrobats who will depict famous historical art pieces through stunning choreography. Noted harpist Xocoyotzin Moraza, who plays a 36-string Arpa Jarocha, will join an ensemble of family members who will perform traditional sones jarochos, a musical style that blends Spanish and African-influenced rhythms. The evening will be capped with a concert by popular hometown band, Rey Fresco.

Off Ventura Avenue, the Bell Arts Factory and its year-round studios will host a street fair, featuring live music and food court. Stoneworks Studio & Gallery, one of Ventura’s most prominent and longstanding art establishments, will unveil its annual community project, which is titled “Lucky Strike.” The art display will showcase one-of-a-kind art pieces made with recycled bowling balls. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ventura.

“We’re thrilled with the growth ArtWalk Ventura has experienced over the past two decades, now bringing in over 700 regional artists to participate,” said Mary Perez, ArtWalk Ventura organizer and owner of Vita Art Center. “This event is a great testament to the diverse talents Ventura County artists have to offer. Whether it’s in the form of paintings, sculptures, photography or the performing arts, Ventura has established itself as a leading arts community of California.”

Click here for more information about ArtWalk Ventura.

ArtWalk Ventura Events

» ArtWalk Ventura
When: Saturday, July 19, noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 20, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Ventura’s Historic Downtown and Westside Cultural District

» Mission Park Performances
When: Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m., Xocoyotzin Moraza and Family; 8 p.m., The Aerial Studio Performance; 9 p.m., Rey Fresco Concert
Where: Mission Park

» Paul Lindhard Award Ceremony
When: Sunday, July 13, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Art City Studios, 197 Dubbers St. in Ventura

— Alicia Rutledge is a publicist representing ArtWalk Ventura.

