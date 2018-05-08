Aryeh Keating Fires 1-under 71 to Qualify for CIF Golf Championships

Aryeh Keating carded a 1-under 71 on Monday to tie for 12th in the CIF-SS Northern Regional Individual golf tournament at Soule Park in Ojai.



Keating, a freshman from San Marcos High, is the only ninth-grader to earn one of the 20 qualifying berths for the Ford CIF-SS Boys Golf Championships, which will be held on May 17 at Rancho San Marcos, starting at 8:30 a.m.



Mason Teron of Buena shot 70 and tied for seventh with Luke Adam of St. Joseph/Santa Maria.

Keating and Teron are the only Channel League players to advance. The 20-player cut came at even-par 72.



"I'm very proud of Aryeh, he played some solid golf out there," said Royals coach Aaron Solis. "This was the lowest scoring cut line that I can remember for this tournament. We were guessing the cut would be at 74 or 75 and then as the scores came in, we realized it was going to be a lot lower.



"There were some really good golfers out there and Aryeh joined that group as a freshman. He was the only freshman to advance to next week's finals. He is starting to play his best golf of the year and hopefully it continues next week as the competition ramps up even more. "



Said Keating: "I was able to hit a lot of fairways which provided me lots of scoring opportunities. And I was able to come back from the few mistakes I made today and not let it distract me from upcoming holes."



Casey Leebrick of San Luis Obispo won the Regional title at 5-under 67. Austin Liu of Oak Park and Owen Avrit of Arroyo Grande tied for second at 68.



Isaac Stone of Santa Barbara shot 74 while Joseph Pigatti of Dos Pueblos and Blake Bornand of San Marcos finished at 76. Matthew Pate of Bishop Diego carded a 79 and Channel League champion Preston Gomersall shot 80.

His teammate, Preston Foy, also shot 80 and Adam Luckhurst of Bishop Diego turned in an 82.