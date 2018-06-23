As School Opens, Time to Study Safety Tips

Now that school is back in session for many Santa Barbara County children, the Sheriff’s Office recommends adults take time out to remind students of important safety tips when it comes to walking to and from school, and being on the internet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has posted on its website 25 Ways to Make Kids Safer in English and Spanish.

The Sheriff's Office recommends parents and guardians review these tips with their children and post the list in a place where it can be referred to throughout the year.

Also recommended is the video Back to School Safety, narrated by School Resource Deputy George Hedricks.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.