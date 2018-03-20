Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 7:03 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

As Storm Approaches, Santa Barbara City Council Holds Emergency Training Workshop

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 20, 2018 | 10:03 p.m.

On the eve of a fierce storm expected to soak the city for two days, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday received training on what to do in the case of an emergency. 

"The best way for you to help is to be the voice of the city to the citizens," said Yolanda McGlinchey, emergency services manager, at Tuesday's council meeting. "You are the face of the city."

McGlinchey gave a brief "workshop" designed to educate the council members about their role in an emergency. She broke it up into four categories: communication, strategic needs of the community; policy decisions and support response.

During times of emergency, council members should obtain a briefing from City Administrator Paul Casey, report to a designated location for information updates, work with the public information staff to assist with scheduling media interviews, and survey the impacted areas with a designated liaison. 

McGlinchey also gave the council talking points about how to handle the media's questions.

Among the potential statements: "Our Emergency Operations Center is open and staffed. First responders are aware of the situation and are actively working on it. I have been given our current situation, which is . . . Can I get back to you within an hour with more information."

She also warned the council never to say "I don't know," or "no comment." Council members, she said, in the case of emergencies, should "avoid making promises."

To avoid controversy, council members should "tell only what you know."

"Avoid speculation, and if you don’t know an answer to a question, tell them will find an answer and get back to them," she said. 

Council members were expecting to be busy the remainder of the week. 

Santa Barbara City Fire Battalion Chief Chris Mailes warned the city about the looming weather system. 

"This storm that is coming our way is absolutely no joke," Mailes said "This is something we are very concerned about."

He said the city is expecting about as much as six inches of rain in Santa Barbara and between 5-10 inches of rain in the foothills.

"We are expecting some urban and small stream flooding," Mailes said. 

There could be debris flows again, he said. 

"With no vegetation on the hillsides, it basically becomes a slick," Mailes said. 

He said the city is bringing in extra firefighters and resources beginning Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. 

"This is going to be a significant storm and we are ready for it," Mailes said. 

During all of it, the council members should be ready. 

"Your roles and responsibilities as council members are to communicate," Mailes said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 