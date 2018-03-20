As Storm Approaches, Santa Barbara City Council Holds Emergency Training Workshop

On the eve of a fierce storm expected to soak the city for two days, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday received training on what to do in the case of an emergency.

"The best way for you to help is to be the voice of the city to the citizens," said Yolanda McGlinchey, emergency services manager, at Tuesday's council meeting. "You are the face of the city."

McGlinchey gave a brief "workshop" designed to educate the council members about their role in an emergency. She broke it up into four categories: communication, strategic needs of the community; policy decisions and support response.

During times of emergency, council members should obtain a briefing from City Administrator Paul Casey, report to a designated location for information updates, work with the public information staff to assist with scheduling media interviews, and survey the impacted areas with a designated liaison.

McGlinchey also gave the council talking points about how to handle the media's questions.

Among the potential statements: "Our Emergency Operations Center is open and staffed. First responders are aware of the situation and are actively working on it. I have been given our current situation, which is . . . Can I get back to you within an hour with more information."

She also warned the council never to say "I don't know," or "no comment." Council members, she said, in the case of emergencies, should "avoid making promises."

To avoid controversy, council members should "tell only what you know."

"Avoid speculation, and if you don’t know an answer to a question, tell them will find an answer and get back to them," she said.

Council members were expecting to be busy the remainder of the week.

Santa Barbara City Fire Battalion Chief Chris Mailes warned the city about the looming weather system.

"This storm that is coming our way is absolutely no joke," Mailes said "This is something we are very concerned about."

He said the city is expecting about as much as six inches of rain in Santa Barbara and between 5-10 inches of rain in the foothills.

"We are expecting some urban and small stream flooding," Mailes said.

There could be debris flows again, he said.

"With no vegetation on the hillsides, it basically becomes a slick," Mailes said.

He said the city is bringing in extra firefighters and resources beginning Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

"This is going to be a significant storm and we are ready for it," Mailes said.

During all of it, the council members should be ready.

"Your roles and responsibilities as council members are to communicate," Mailes said.

