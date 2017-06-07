As Summer Heats Up, Learn to Play it Cool

With temperatures heating up, the Santa Barbara County emPower program will host a free workshop to help homeowners achieve energy efficiency. The event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Moxie Café, 317 W. McCoy Lane, Santa Maria.

Attendees learn about fresh ideas for keeping home temperatures comfortable year-round. The workshop will focus on common energy-efficiency issues in single-family homes, and how to make homes healthier, more comfortable and energy efficient.

Energy coaches and staff from emPower will discuss common or costly energy inefficiencies, such as poor insulation, cracks and gaps throughout the house that are wasting conditioned air, and outdated appliances in need of an upgrade.

“It’s a time of year when many of us will be turning on the air conditioner for the first time in many months, which can raise questions,” said Lauren Bell, emPower Central Coast Energy Coach.

“Common energy questions are: Should I change the filter? Is the unit too old? and What is driving up my energy bill? Homeowners will hear practical information and how to access resources offered by the program,” Bell said.

The program offers resources to help county residents make home energy upgrades including:

Free energy coach site visit to evaluate your home’s energy efficiency

Utility incentives of $1,000-$5,500

Low interest, unsecured financing starting at 3.9 percent

Trained and qualified contractors

RSVPs are encouraged and can be made by calling 568-3566 or email [email protected] Refreshments will be served at the event.

The emPower program offers voluntary incentives, financing and other services to help single-family homeowners in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties make home-energy upgrades easier and more affordable.

— Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast.