ASAP Celebrating Holidays with Cat Adoption Event at La Cumbre Plaza

ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) invites the public to join us in celebrating the holidays with a special adoption event at La Cumbre Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Some of ASAP’s finest cats and kittens will be available to meet and greet admirers and potential adopters at the Give a Dog a Home ReTail Adoption Center (the former home of Ruth’s Chris Steak House) at the Macy’s end of the Plaza.

This is the first time that ASAP cats will host a ReTail event at La Cumbre Plaza. The ReTail special is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ 10-day “A Home of My Own” holiday adoption promotion: All cats over 6 months of age will be available for adoption for only $25, with kittens adoptable for only $40 or two for $75. All ASAP cats come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, with a carrier and lots of love.

A variety of cats and kittens will be available for interviews by members of the public at the ReTail center. Approved adopters can take home a new family member that afternoon if they find that perfect family addition. Visitors can also learn about ASAP’s other programs, and enjoy a few hours of feline fun as part of their holiday shopping.

For more information, please call Lee Heller at 805.451.5787 or email [email protected].

— Angela Walters is executive director of the Animal Shelter Assistance Program.