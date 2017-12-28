Ashley Day Provides Big Lift for San Marcos at Arvin Tournament

Girls Basketball

Sophomore Ashley Day scored a career-high 16 points, and San Marcos got hot in the fourth quarter and rallied past Garces Memorial, 46-42, in a Silver Division game at the Arvin Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

The Royals made 7 of 12 shots and were 4-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Megan Cunnison scored two baskets in the fourth quarter to give San Marcos the lead with about 3 1/2 minuts to play.

Taylor Hantgin hit three triples en route to 11 points and Milan McGary scored 10 points, stretching her double-figure scoring streak to nine games.

"Milan showed great composure and leadership, especially in the second half," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "It was great to get contributions from other players tonight. Hopefully, this game will give Ashley a lot of confidence the rest of the season. Her scoring was key for us tonight.

"I thought Alex Guadagno gave us some good minutes off the bench tonight, and Taylor, Milan, and Jackie worked very hard to control their best player."

San Marcos improves to 7-2.



