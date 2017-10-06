Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Former Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin Talks About City’s Turnaround at Santa Barbara Chamber Event

Fresno recently updated its general plan, removed the Fulton Mall and implemented plans to revitalize its downtown

Former Fresno mayor Ashley Swearengin talks about the city’s turnaround at an event hosted by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and Sustainable Change Alliance on Thursday in downtown Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 6, 2017 | 8:47 p.m.

Former Fresno mayor Ashley Swearengin talked about the city's turnaround during her eight years in office, and what Santa Barbara could learn from its efforts, at a Thursday event.

Swearengin spoke at “State Street 4.0: Conversations on the Future of Our City Center,” an event hosted by members of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and the Sustainable Change Alliance.

Fresno, the state’s fifth-largest city, weathered a major economic storm, updated a general plan, removed the Fulton Mall and started a new bus transit system.

“Ashley tells the story about how it’s possible to take a town that is in the lower percentile and to work on it, built it up and turn its future around,” Peter Brill, the executive director of the Sustainable Change Alliance, told the crowd gathered at the Orfalea Foundation Downtown Center in Santa Barbara.

Swearengin is president and CEO of the Central Valley Community foundation, a charity serving six counties of Central California and providing more than $100 million in funding to hundreds of community organizations over the last decade. 

She served as mayor of Fresno from 2009 to 2016 and implemented changes to improve city services, revitalize the downtown and urban areas, promoted business and job growth, addressed chronic homelessness and stabilized the city’s financial position, Brill said.

According to data from the Census Bureau, Fresno County recorded one of the nation’s largest declines in the poverty rate in 2015. In Fresno County, the employment rate rose by nearly 2 percent to 54.8 percent in 2015.

“Fresno experienced chronic economic distress and high levels of poverty,” Swearengin said. “It became motivation to solve this puzzle. I was committed to a different future of the region.

“Even though our cities are so dramatically different and your challenges are different — I’m respectful of the fact that any group of people are coming together to say ‘this is the place to make an impact.’”

Before becoming mayor, she led multiple economic development initiatives in the Fresno region, including the Central Valley Business Incubator, Fresno State’s Office of Community and Economic Development and the Regional Jobs Initiative. 

Swearengin, a Republican, is also known for her losing bid for state controller in 2014. 

The event also featured Irma Olguin, co-founder of Bitwise Industries in Fresno, who talked about her vision for Fresno County's technology industry and hopes to build a hub in Fresno so that residents are proud of their city and themselves.

"Cities have used the technology industry to build their area and change their (residents) minds about their place of living," Olguin said.​

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

