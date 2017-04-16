Ashley Wright Fires First Shutout for UCSB in Split of Twin Bill

Softball

UCSB (24-20, 5-4) closed out its three-game home series with Cal State Northridge (25-15, 5-4) by earning its second shutout of the weekend to take a 2-1 series win. After falling 6-1 in Saturday's opening game, the Gauchos defeated the Matadors 4-0 in the third and final game.

Ahead 1-0, junior outfielder Jessica Johnston blasted her fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field. Seniors Stacy Cavazos and Clark scored to give the home side a 4-0 advantage.

Pitcher Ashley Wright (2-2) went a full seven innings for the first time in her career on her way to her first ever shutout.

Sierra Altmeyer led the way with two hits.

"We had some good pitching, good defense, and timely hitting," coach Brie Galicinao said. "We left a lot of runners on that first game. In the second game, even though CSUN put up a few more hits, our offense was able to capitalize. It's always nice to have that home run."