Ashton Easley Delivers Game-Winning RBI in Last Game With Foresters

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters pulled out their most dramatic win of the season, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the So Cal Catch, 4-3, in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Pershing Park on Thursday.

Down 3-2, Ryan Reynolds led off the ninth with an infield single. Pinch runner David Hamilton advanced to second on a wild pitch and reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Luke Ritter. David Glawson singled in Hamilton for the tying run. Pinch runner David Fiske stole second and scored the winning run on a single by Ashton Easley.

Easley has playing for the Foresters while on leave from the Air Force Academy.

“This is probably my last at bat for the ’Sters, so I wanted to make it a good one,” said Easley. “With two strikes and a runner on third, I had to protect the plate and try and put (the ball) in play and make something happen.”

Easley entered the game in the ninth inning.

“Can’t take the bat out of his hands,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard of Easley. “Even though it wasn’t the best matchup, I went with my gut, left him in and he came through.”

It was the sixth straight win for the Foresters (10-4, 8-3 in CCL).

The Foresters took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, as Reynolds singled, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on an error on a ball hit by Easley.

The Catch took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on RBI singles by Mitchell Bumann and Tyler Fisher. They added a run in the seventh on Nate Pecota’s fielder’s choice to go up 3-1.

Santa Barbara made it 3-2 in the eighth when Austin Todd scored on a wild pitch after he doubled and moved to third on a groundout.

Evan Kravetz pitched the eighth and ninth innings to pick up the win for the Foresters. Starter Jake McDonald went five innings and was replaced by Colton Follett, who threw two innings.

The Foresters play a doubleheader Friday against the Long Beach Legends. The first game is at 1:30 p.m. at Pershing Park.