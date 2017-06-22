Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:09 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Ashton Easley Delivers Game-Winning RBI in Last Game With Foresters

Santa Barbara scores two runs in ninth to beat So Cal Catch, 4-3

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 22, 2017 | 10:51 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters pulled out their most dramatic win of the season, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the So Cal Catch, 4-3, in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Pershing Park on Thursday.

Down 3-2, Ryan Reynolds led off the ninth with an infield single. Pinch runner David Hamilton advanced to second on a wild pitch and reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Luke Ritter. David Glawson singled in Hamilton for the tying run. Pinch runner David Fiske stole second and scored the winning run on a single by Ashton Easley.

Easley has playing for the Foresters while on leave from the Air Force Academy.

“This is probably my last at bat for the ’Sters, so I wanted to make it a good one,” said Easley. “With two strikes and a runner on third, I had to protect the plate and try and put (the ball) in play and make something happen.”

Easley entered the game in the ninth inning.

“Can’t take the bat out of his hands,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard of Easley. “Even though it wasn’t the best matchup, I went with my gut, left him in and he came through.”

It was the sixth straight win for the Foresters (10-4, 8-3 in CCL).

The Foresters took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, as Reynolds singled, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on an error on a ball hit by Easley.

The Catch took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on RBI singles by Mitchell Bumann and Tyler Fisher. They added a run in the seventh on Nate Pecota’s fielder’s choice to go up 3-1.

Santa Barbara made it 3-2 in the eighth when Austin Todd scored on a wild pitch after he doubled and moved to third on a groundout.

Evan Kravetz pitched the eighth and ninth innings to pick up the win for the Foresters. Starter Jake McDonald went five innings and was replaced by Colton Follett, who threw two innings.

The Foresters play a doubleheader Friday against the Long Beach Legends. The first game is at 1:30 p.m. at Pershing Park.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 