Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:03 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Asian Citrus Psyllid Pests Spotted in Carpinteria

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 5, 2015 | 3:37 p.m.

Several more of the exotic insects that can wreak havoc on citrus crops were found last month in Carpinteria, and state and county agriculture officials are working to contain the pest.

Two Asian citrus psyllids were identified in Carpinteria on Sept. 1 and 2, which indicates that breeding population exists in the county, according to a release from the Santa Barbara County’s Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.

The insects can become lethal to citrus trees if they become infected with a bacterial disease known as huanglongbing (HLB), which can ruin the fruit and ultimately kill the tree.

There is no cure for the disease, which has wiped out scores of trees in states such as Florida as well as across California.

Last month, the county’s ag commissioner announced that a single Asian citrus psyllid had been spotted in Goleta, and that California Department of Food and Agriculture had used insecticides in that area as well.

On Friday, it was announced that the infestation in Carpinteria had been sufficiently isolated and could be treated with insecticides. Those with affected properties were contacted by CDFA personnel about treatment information.

“The most serious damage caused by Asian citrus psyllid is due to its vectoring of the deadly disease huanglongbing (HLB). HLB is considered one of the most devastating diseases of citrus in the world, because it causes citrus trees to produce inedible fruit and results in the eventual death of infected trees," Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher said in the statement.

Those wanting more information about the pest can contact the CDFA toll-free at 1.800.491.1899 for assistance or click here.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 