Asian & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus Issues Statement on Immigration Reform

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, chairman of the Asian & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, released the following statement in response to President Barack Obama’s executive action regarding immigration:

“After years of inaction by Congress, President Barack Obama’s executive action on immigration reform is a fair and compassionate first step in fixing our broken immigration system. 1.3 million undocumented Asian Pacific Islander Americans live in the United States today, and of those, at least 416,000 undocumented APIAs live in California. With the successful implementation of our state’s DREAM Act and TRUST Act, California has shown the nation once again that we can include and care for all of our immigrant populations. But at the end of the day, state legislation and executive actions are merely a band-aid to this issue. Congress needs to step up and pass true comprehensive immigration reform to provide relief for families living in the shadows.”

The API Legislative Caucus, currently chaired by Williams, was established in 2001 with the mission of representing and advocating for the diverse interests of California’s API community.

Additionally, the caucus seeks to increase API participation and representation in all levels of government. Click here for more information.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.